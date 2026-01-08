BWG Global Upgrades Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, BWG Global upgraded their outlook for Crocs (NasdaqGS:CROX) from Negative to Mixed.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.42% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $92.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 7.42% from its latest reported closing price of $86.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 4,695MM, an increase of 15.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 9.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.30%, an increase of 33.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 62,712K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. holds 2,852K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,826K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 10.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,710K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.19% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,333K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 7.05% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,305K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 12.32% over the last quarter.

