BWG Global Upgrades Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Fintel reports that on January 20, 2026, BWG Global upgraded their outlook for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) from Negative to Mixed.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.15% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is $27.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.15% from its latest reported closing price of $24.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is 6,506MM, an increase of 48.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.18%, an increase of 64.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.78% to 125,419K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,566K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,550K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,953K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,215K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,841K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,845K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 15.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,629K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 18.05% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 14.69% over the last quarter.

