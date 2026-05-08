BW Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises BW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $150.40 million, indicating a 17% year-over-year decline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ first-quarter 2026 is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share. The company posted a loss of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. The estimate has been revised downward over the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’ growing exposure to electrical generation, especially demand tied to AI data centers and broader baseload power needs, is likely to have been a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter. BW’s operations backlog of $2.8 billion at the end of 2025 and pipeline of more than $12 billion is likely to have helped BW’s top line in the first quarter of 2026.

A major positive for the upcoming quarters is the strength of BW’s Parts & Services business, which grew more than 17% in 2025 and is expected to keep growing in 2026. BW is expected to have benefited from quicker-turn revenues tied to higher operating rates at coal and baseload plants, upgrades and replacement parts in the to-be-reported quarter.

Babcock Price and EPS Surprise

Babcock price-eps-surprise | Babcock Quote

Rising electricity demand, higher natural gas prices and increased coal utilization with utilities leaning more on their technologies, especially for life-extension work, modernization and fuel-flexibility projects, are likely to reflect in the first quarter of 2026 results. The AI data center opportunity is another clear upside driver for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises.

Since its Base Electron project is now fully approved, with engineering, procurement and construction work underway for a 1.2 GW power project backed by Applied Digital, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises expects an additional 1.2 GW opportunity from the same customer. Successful conversion of these opportunities is likely to have improved BW’s revenue mix and backlog in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, risks around contractual pricing, third-party and subcontractor performance, supply chain issues, manufacturing disruptions, and the challenge of aligning labor and production schedules across multiple sites and partners are expected to pose threats to BW’s first-quarter results.

Earnings Whispers for Cloudflare

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BW this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though BW carries a Zacks Rank #3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco Systems’ third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 8.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Audioeye’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.