BW LPG takes delivery of BW Sirocco vessel

BW LPG (BWLP) has taken delivery of vessel BW Sirocco on November 21. Three of the 12 VLGCs are now delivered. BW LPG has issued 1,350,000 new BW LPG shares to Avance Gas as part-consideration for the above vessel. Following the issuance of the new shares, the total number of issued shares of BW LPG is 144,800,000, representing a total share capital in the amount of $370,052,548. The new shares have been legally and validly issued and are fully paid. Following the above issuance, Avance Gas holds 4,800,000 shares in BW LPG, representing approximately 3.31% shareholding.
