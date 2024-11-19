BW LPG to sell vessel for $65M, declares $69.8M purchase option for another

BW LPG (BWLP) announced the sale of 2007-built BW Cedar for further trading, and the exercise of a purchase option for 2019-built BW Kizoku. BW LPG announced that its 52% owned subsidiary BW LPG India has decided to sell its 2007-built vessel BW Cedar as part of a planned fleet renewal. On a 100% basis, the sale is priced at approximately $65M and is expected to generate a net book gain of around $33M and about $51M in net cash after repayment of its existing bank loan. The vessel will be delivered to the new owners in Q1 2025. In addition, BW LPG has declared a purchase option for BW Kizoku, a 2019 Japan-built VLGC. BW Kizoku is currently on time charter with BW LPG with a purchase option, which BW LPG exercised for a consideration of $69.8M. The vessel is expected to be delivered in January 2025 and will continue to trade in the conventional BW LPG fleet.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BWLP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.