BW LPG Reports Lower Q3 Profit As Operating Costs Rise

(RTTNews) - BW LPG Limited (BWLP) on Tuesday posted third-quarter results for 2025.

Profit came in at $56.8 million, which is quite a drop from $120.5 million the previous year, mainly because increased operating and finance costs ate into revenue gains.

On a brighter note, shipping revenue climbed to $280.0 million, up from $220.4 million, and Product Services revenue also saw growth, rising to $663.8 million from $584.6 million.

First nine months of 2025, total profit stands at $166.8 million, down from $355.1 million during the same timeframe in 2024. As for the third quarter, earnings per share stayed steady at $0.38, just like last year.

BWLP is currently trading at $12.11, down $0.41 or 3.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

