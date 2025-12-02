Markets
BWLP

BW LPG Reports Lower Q3 Profit As Operating Costs Rise

December 02, 2025 — 02:18 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BW LPG Limited (BWLP) on Tuesday posted third-quarter results for 2025.

Profit came in at $56.8 million, which is quite a drop from $120.5 million the previous year, mainly because increased operating and finance costs ate into revenue gains.

On a brighter note, shipping revenue climbed to $280.0 million, up from $220.4 million, and Product Services revenue also saw growth, rising to $663.8 million from $584.6 million.

First nine months of 2025, total profit stands at $166.8 million, down from $355.1 million during the same timeframe in 2024. As for the third quarter, earnings per share stayed steady at $0.38, just like last year.

BWLP is currently trading at $12.11, down $0.41 or 3.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.