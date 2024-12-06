BW LPG Expands Fleet with New Vessel Delivery

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.

BW LPG has expanded its fleet with the delivery of the BW Rigel, one of 12 Very Large Gas Carriers acquired from Avance Gas Holdings. As part of the transaction, BW LPG issued over 2 million new shares to Avance Gas, who now holds a 6.44% stake in the company. This strategic move bolsters BW LPG’s position as a leading player in the global LPG shipping market.

