BW LPG Expands Fleet with New Vessel Delivery

BW LPG Ltd (GB:0QIX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
BW LPG has expanded its fleet with the delivery of the BW Rigel, one of 12 Very Large Gas Carriers acquired from Avance Gas Holdings. As part of the transaction, BW LPG issued over 2 million new shares to Avance Gas, who now holds a 6.44% stake in the company. This strategic move bolsters BW LPG’s position as a leading player in the global LPG shipping market.
For further insights into GB:0QIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.