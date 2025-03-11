BUZZFEED Earnings Preview: Recent $BZFD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BUZZFEED ($BZFD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $155,428,620 and earnings of $0.09 per share.
BUZZFEED Insider Trading Activity
BUZZFEED insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661
- PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615.
- ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615.
BUZZFEED Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of BUZZFEED stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SEVEN POST INVESTMENT OFFICE LP removed 681,428 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,819,412
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 619,892 shares (+359.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,655,111
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 391,707 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,045,857
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 262,123 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $699,868
- MORGAN STANLEY added 251,348 shares (+2182.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $671,099
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 235,831 shares (+1461.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $629,668
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 223,578 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $596,953
