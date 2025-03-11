BUZZFEED Earnings Preview: Recent $BZFD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BUZZFEED ($BZFD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $155,428,620 and earnings of $0.09 per share.

BUZZFEED Insider Trading Activity

BUZZFEED insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JANET L ROLLE sold 30,801 shares for an estimated $107,661

PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615 .

. ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,531 shares for an estimated $44,615.

BUZZFEED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of BUZZFEED stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.