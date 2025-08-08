Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded expectations by 17.7%, reaching $46.4 million in Q2 2025, driven by strong gains in content and programmatic advertising.

Net loss (GAAP) widened to $(0.28) per share in Q2 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved to $2.0 million in Q2 2025, supported by operational efficiency and a one-time gain.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD), a digital media company known for its online news, entertainment, and commerce content, reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 7, 2025. The headline news: Revenue (GAAP) reached $46.4 million, beating analyst expectations by $6.96 million or 17.7%. This strong result came mainly from increases in high-margin areas like programmatic advertising and affiliate commerce. However, the company posted a net loss of $(0.28) per share (GAAP), which was a larger loss than the consensus estimate of $(0.23). Overall, the quarter showed substantial progress in revenue growth and efficiency, but profitability remains a challenge for the company.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.28) $(0.23) $(0.15) (86.7 %) Revenue (GAAP) $46.4 million $39.43 million $41.1 million 13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $2.0 million $0.8 million 150.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 4.3 % 2.0 % 2.3 pp

BuzzFeed’s Business and Strategic Priorities

BuzzFeed operates as a broad digital publisher and online media platform. It produces viral news, quizzes, pop culture articles, product recommendations, and original video. The company monetizes its audience through digital advertising, branded content creation, affiliate commerce, and newer ventures in studio production and film.

The company has recently centered its business strategy on five main priorities: adapting its model to the changing digital landscape, providing brand-safe content to attract advertisers, using data-driven content creation and artificial intelligence (AI), diversifying monetization across advertising, content, and commerce, and launching new initiatives, including its own social media app. Executing efficiently in these areas is key to financial stability and future growth, especially as the company seeks to reduce reliance on third-party platforms and algorithm-driven distribution.

Performance Highlights and Major Developments

The latest quarter saw significant revenue growth, mainly as a result of double-digit increases in high-margin lines. Programmatic advertising, where ads are sold using algorithmic technology, rose 11% year over year to $17.4 million. This type of ad sales is considered more scalable and predictable. In contrast, direct-sold advertising, which involves deals negotiated with advertisers, dropped 31%. Management attributes this decline to a deliberate shift away from this more volatile revenue source, reflecting market softness and the company’s strategic focus on programmatic.

Content revenue jumped 53% to $10.7 million (GAAP), pushed by a studio project that resulted in the delivery of a feature film, helping the studio segment post nearly fourfold year-over-year revenue growth. Commerce and other revenues, including affiliate commerce where BuzzFeed earns a commission when readers make purchases through links on its platforms, climbed 20% to $13.1 million. Of that, organic affiliate commerce grew by 23% to $12.8 million, fueled by both audience demand and more merchant partners.

The quarter also marked progress in digital engagement. BuzzFeed reported a 3% sequential rise in "Time Spent," a metric measuring how many hours users engage with its content, though this figure was down 2% from the prior year at 69.9 million hours. Notably, 61% of traffic now comes from direct visits, internal referrals, and app activity -- a shift away from dependency on social networks and their changing algorithms. The company highlighted that Both programmatic advertising and organic affiliate commerce delivered year-over-year growth for five consecutive quarters.

Product innovation advanced as well. The company began beta testing "BF Island," its own AI-native social media app, expected to expand by the end of the next quarter. Artificial intelligence is now embedded in content creation, aiming to drive both editorial output and engagement. A new feature film, "F*** Marry Kill," became the number one title on Hulu in June, marking success in BuzzFeed’s move into multi-platform content and partnerships with traditional studios.

However, these successes came alongside increased net losses from continuing operations (GAAP), which widened to $10.6 million from $5.4 million in Q2 2024. This was primarily driven by a non-recurring charge on loss on extinguishment of convertible notes. -- a one-time financial item not expected to repeat. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) improved to $2.0 million, aided by a one-time $2.4 million reversal. Management pointed out that without this unusual gain, the underlying profitability (non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA) would be closer to breakeven or a modest loss.

BuzzFeed's cash position ended at $29.7 million as of June 30, 2025. Operating cash flow (GAAP) for the first half of 2025 was negative $8.8 million, meaning the company used more cash than it generated. While not critical, ongoing negative cash flows could limit future flexibility if not reversed.

Looking Ahead

BuzzFeed’s management reaffirmed its guidance for FY2025, projecting revenue between $195 million and $210 million and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) ranging from $10 million to $20 million. This outlook represents confidence in continued revenue growth, efficient cost management, and potential progress toward profitability. No changes were made to these forecasts in the earnings announcement.

As it moves forward, investors may wish to monitor ongoing shifts in revenue mix, adoption of the BF Island platform, the ramp-up of new feature films, and sustained operational discipline in areas like cash flow and cost control. Material non-recurring items like the charge related to convertible notes played a big part in the results; absent similar events, management's stated guidance could reflect the underlying trajectory more accurately.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.