Is Buying a Single Index ETF Smarter Than Picking Individual Stocks?

Key Points

For many investors, buying a basic ETF such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a better bet than picking single stocks.

Even Warren Buffett believes this is so.

A lot of professional investors struggle to beat their benchmarks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

When introduced to investing, many market participants learn about the benefits of owning individual equities. And market history is littered with examples of "story stocks" that minted fortunes for select investors who likely just got lucky.

But for most investors, the better course of action is to learn how to invest in index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track broad market indexes. Familiar examples include the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

While owning an asset such as the VOO ETF or a total market fund isn't glamorous or as potentially rewarding as owning a single stock, it's a sound idea for investors seeking broad-based exposure while eliminating the burden of picking winners.

Put simply, stock picking is difficult, and the data confirm as much. In 2025, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF gained 17.8%, while 79% of U.S. large-cap active managers underperformed the S&P 500. Not only was that worse than the 65% that lagged the index in 2024, but last year was also the fourth-worst for active managers lagging the S&P 500 since S&P Dow Jones Indices started keeping track in 2002.

In plain English, even the pros, who have resources at their disposal that "home gamers" do not have access to, get it wrong, and that happens quite frequently. So perhaps there's something to be said for "VOO and chill" as is so often said on Reddit.

For investors on the fence about owning a basic ETF, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Warren Buffett's views on the matter are worth noting. Perhaps the greatest money manager of all time, Buffett once said that ordinary investors can beat the pros by embracing index funds and periodically adding capital to their stakes. He also said cost-effective index funds are "the most sensible equity investment for the great majority of investors." That's convincing advice.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Todd Shriber has positions in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.