Buying This REIT Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Key Points

Stag Industrial has produced a robust total return since going public.

The REIT pays a high-yielding monthly dividend that it has raised every year.

It has multiple drivers to continue growing shareholder value in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Stag Industrial ›

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been very enriching investments over the long term. According to data from The Motley Fool, REITs have outperformed stocks over the last 20+ years. That's due in part to their ability to steadily increase their dividend payments.

Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) has delivered an average annual total return of 13.8% since its initial public offering in 2011. At that rate, the REIT could help make you a millionaire by the time you retire.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The math to $1 million

Stag Industrial has produced an above-average total return throughout its history, considering that the average stock market return is around 10% annually over the last 50 years. Stag's higher returns enable an investor to become a millionaire faster. For example, if you invested $250 a month into a stock that delivers a 13.8% average annual return, you'd become a millionaire in about 30 years. That compares to approximately 37 years by investing $250 a month in a stock that produces a 10% annual return.

Stag Industrial's formula for success

Stag Industrial invests in a diversified portfolio of industrial properties secured by long-term leases with built-in rental escalation clauses. The industrial REIT's portfolio produces steadily rising net operating income (NOI). Its current leases escalate rents at a 2.9% weighted average annual rate. Meanwhile, market rents have been growing faster than embedded lease escalation rates, enabling the REIT to sign new leases with higher rates as legacy contracts expire. Overall, Stag Industrial expects its same-property NOI to grow by more than 4% this year. This embedded growth supports the REIT's ability to pay an attractive monthly dividend (a 4% current yield) that steadily increases (Stag has raised its dividend every year since its IPO).

The company's other growth driver is new investments. Stag has invested an average of around $700 million per year into new income-producing industrial properties. It will often purchase properties with value-add upside potential, including vacant properties it can lease up, redevelopment projects, and properties with expansion potential. The REIT has also started investing in ground-up development projects. When combined with the embedded growth of its existing properties, these new investments help support an even higher growth rate in funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Stag Industrial funds new investments with a combination of post-dividend free cash flow (it generates over $100 million per year), non-core property sales, and new debt and equity financing. The company has a conservative balance sheet to support its continued growth.

The REIT's combination of a 4% dividend yield and the potential to deliver a mid-to-high single-digit growth rate in its FFO per share positions it to potentially produce total returns above 10% over the long term. There's additional upside potential from valuation expansion. Stag currently trades at about 18 times its FFO, well below the nearly 26 times average multiple of its industrial REIT peers. A narrowing of its valuation discount would further enhance its total return potential.

A potentially enriching REIT investment

Stag Industrial has produced a strong total return since going public. The REIT is in an excellent position to continue growing shareholder value at an attractive rate in the future. That makes it an ideal investment for those seeking to build a million-dollar retirement portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Stag Industrial right now?

Before you buy stock in Stag Industrial, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Stag Industrial wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool recommends Stag Industrial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.