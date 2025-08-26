Buying the Best Top-Ranked Stocks in September

The stock market bulls cheered Jay Powell’s speech on Friday, holding their ground at the Nasdaq’s 21-day moving average. Wall Street is now turning its attention to Nvidia’s earnings release on August 27 to confirm that the artificial intelligence boom remains in full swing.

The bulls are expected to remain in control of the stock market for the final four months of the year. The strong earnings outlook and lower interest rates will remain wind in the stock market’s sails even if the market faces near-term selling pressure to help cool things down after the huge rally.

That is why investors likely want to buy stocks heading into September. Today, we explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked companies.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

Top Stock Screen Parameters

Clearly, there are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Soaring Medical Stock AVAH for Huge Upside

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH is a leader in home healthcare, operating across home health & hospice care, medical solutions, and private duty nursing services. The home care leader serves roughly 80,000 patients across nearly 40 states, reaching “medically fragile children, adults, and the geriatric population.”

Aveanna Healthcare is focused on a crucial area of the healthcare industry, and its Medical-Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry ranks in the top 22% of over 250 Zacks industries. The company’s sales have climbed solidly over the past several years and its earnings outlook is surging.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVAH crushed our Q2 earnings per share (EPS) estimate and provided upbeat guidance. The home health company boosted its fiscal 2025 sales outlook to “greater than $2.3 billion,” up from “greater than $2.15 billion,” and lifted its adjusted EBITDA guidance to “greater than $270 million” vs. “greater than $207 million.”

AVAH’s soaring earnings outlook earns the healthcare stock its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Aveanna Healthcare is projected to grow its adjusted EPS by 600% this year from $0.06 to $0.42 and then add another 16% next year, on 14% and 5%, respective revenue expansion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Aveanna Healthcare still trades 34% below its post-IPO records from 2021, even though the stock skyrocketed 285% in the past three years.

Its recent post-earnings release surge helped it break out of a trading range it had been stuck in since last August. On top of that, AVAH is trading roughly in line with the Zacks Medical sector at 19.5X forward earnings.

Want more articles from this author? Scroll up to the top of this article and click the FOLLOW AUTHOR button to get an email each time a new article is published.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

