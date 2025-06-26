Buyerlink And Inspirato To Combine Through Reverse Merger

(RTTNews) - Inspirato (ISPO) has signed an agreement to combine, through a reverse merger, with Buyerlink Inc. valuing Buyerlinks equity at $326.3 million. The consideration will consist of 90% common stock and 10% preferred stock consideration. The preferred stock will carry a 7% accrued dividend and will be redeemable into cash or common stock. Shares issued to Buyerlink will be valued at $3.61 per share. Buyerlink is owned by One Planet Group, Inspirato's largest shareholder. One Planet Group will become the majority shareholder of the combined public company, which will be renamed One Planet Platforms and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol. The companies anticipate completing the transaction in third quarter, 2025.

