Buy Top 3 PGIM Mutual Fund Options to Consider

PGIM has operated in the investment industry for 150 years while managing $1.44 trillion across public and private market assets. The mutual funds at PGIM enable access to different asset classes, including stocks, bonds, real estate and alternative investments. The investment teams at PGIM use their research capabilities, risk management expertise, and local market knowledge to make decisions about fund management. The fund selection provides multiple investment approaches through different strategies, styles, and investment types, which makes it a dependable investment choice.

We have chosen three PGIM mutual funds — PGIM Select Real Estate SREAX, PGIM Quant Solutions International Eq PJIZX and PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Val TASVX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

PGIM Select Real Estate fund seeks to produce a high level of current income by concentrating its investments in U.S. equity real estate securities, such as REITs. SREAX advisors also invests its net assets in equity and equity-related securities issued by "real estate companies."

Michael Gallagher has been the lead manager of SREAX since Aug. 1, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Welltower Inc. (7.4%), Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (4.9%) and Iron Mountain Inc.(3.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

SREAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.7% and 6.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.30%. SREAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

PGIM Quant Solutions International Eq fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in equity-related securities of foreign issuers. PJIZX advisors also invest in the common stock and preferred stock of large and medium-sized foreign companies operating or based in at least five different countries.

Wen Jin has been the lead manager of PJIZX since Dec. 31, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (3.7%), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (1.5%) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (1.3%) as of July 31, 2025.

PJIZX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 25.2% and 13.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. PJIZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

PGIM Quant Solutions Small-Cap Val fund seeks above-average capital appreciation. TASVX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies with a total market capitalization of less than $2.5 billion.

Stephen Courtney has been the lead manager of TASVX since Jan. 15, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Jackson Financial Inc. (1%), TTM Technologies, Inc. (1%) and Fluor Corp. (1%) as of July 31, 2025.

TASVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 17.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. TASVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

