Buy These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth Despite Volatile Markets

At present, markets seem to be balancing optimism (strong earnings, potential rate cuts and innovation tailwinds) with caution (high valuations of tech-stocks, uncertainty about Fed timing and government shutdown). The recent pullbacks can be termed as a normal “reset” rather than a full-blown reversal. However, navigating such a situation to select stocks and generate steady returns is difficult for retail investors.



Hence, a traditional way of picking stocks is a good idea now. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Vertiv Holdings Co VRT, Universal Health Services Inc. UHS, Aptiv PLC APTV,

Ameren Corporation AEE and FirstCash Holdings, Inc. FCFS are worth betting on.



When evaluating a company, sales growth is mostly preferred over earnings. Constant sales growth reflects the actual demand for a company’s products or services. Focusing on sales also offers investors greater visibility into the durability of a company’s business model. The company that can expand its revenues during periods of economic turmoil reflects pricing power, competitive advantages and the ability to capture market share.



Meanwhile, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them less indicative of a company’s underlying trajectory.



Additionally, sustainable sales growth often translates into stronger and more predictable cash flows, providing management with the financial flexibility to reinvest, all without undue reliance on debt. Robust cash reserves and steady cash flow give companies the flexibility to counter challenges, pursue growth opportunities and maintain operational stability even in uncertain times.

Selecting the Potential Winning Stocks

To shortlist stocks with impressive sales growth and a high cash balance, we have selected 5-Year Historical Sales Growth (%) greater than X-Industry and Cash Flow of more than $500 million as our main screening parameters.



But sales growth and cash strength are not the absolute criteria for selecting stocks. Hence, we have added other factors to arrive at a winning strategy.



P/S Ratio less than X-Industry: This metric determines the value placed on each dollar of a company’s revenues. The lower the ratio, the better it is for picking a stock since the investor is paying less for each unit of sales.



% Change F1 Sales Estimate Revisions (four weeks) greater than X-Industry: Estimate revisions, better than the industry, are often seen to trigger an increase in stock price.



Operating Margin (average last five years) greater than 5%: Operating margin measures how much every dollar of a company's sales translates into profits. A high ratio indicates that the company has good cost control and sales are increasing faster than costs — an optimal situation.



Return on Equity (ROE) greater than 5%: This metric will ensure that sales growth is translated into profits and the company is not hoarding cash. A high ROE means that the company is spending wisely and is in all likelihood profitable.



Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) stocks are known to outperform, irrespective of the market environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Invest in

Vertiv, based in Westerville, OH, is a leading global provider of critical digital infrastructure and services for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. VRT serves essential industries, including cloud computing, financial services, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, energy, government, education, retail and social media.



VRT’s expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 27.5%. Vertiv sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Universal Health Services, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, owns and operates (through its subsidiaries) acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS, through its subsidiaries, operates more than 355 inpatient acute care hospitals and 60 outpatient and other facilities in 39 states, Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.



Universal Health Services’ expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 9.7%. UHS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Based in Switzerland, Aptiv is one of the leading global technology and mobility companies that mainly serves the automotive sector. APTV delivers end-to-end smart mobility solutions, active safety and autonomous driving technologies and provides enhanced user experience and connected services.



Aptiv’s sales are expected to rise 2.9% in 2025. APTV carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Based in St. Louis, MO, Ameren is a utility company, generating and distributing electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and wholesale end markets in Missouri and Illinois. AEE serves nearly 2.5 million electric and more than 900,000 natural gas customers.



Ameren’s expected sales growth for 2025 is 16.2%. AEE, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Fort Worth, TX-based FirstCash Holdings operates retail pawn stores. FCFS operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments.



FirstCash Holdings’ sales are expected to grow 5.3% in 2025. FCFS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.