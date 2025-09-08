Buy These 4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks to Navigate Market Volatility

Wall Street has managed to hold its nerves amid growing fears of a weakening economy. However, major indexes have been volatile over the past couple of weeks. On Friday, volatility returned to Wall Street after a weak jobs report reignited fears of a slowing economy.

Although hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in its September policy meeting have somewhat lifted investors’ sentiment, a struggling labor market has been unsettling markets, following fears that the economy might slip into a recession.

Given the uncertainty, it would be ideal to bank on low-beta, defensive stocks, such as those from the utilities sector, to navigate this volatility. These include Atmos Energy Corporation ATO, OGE Energy OGE, Fortis, Inc. FTS and Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These stocks are from the low-beta category (beta greater than 0 but less than 1). Hence, the recommended approach is to invest in low-beta stocks with a high dividend yield and a favorable Zacks Rank.

Labor Market Tightening

The U.S. economy added a meager 22,000 jobs in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday, sharply lower than the consensus estimate of 75,000. To make things worse, the unemployment rate jumped 4.3%.

The sharp decline in June comes after 79,000 jobs were added to the economy in July. Job additions have been slowing for a while now, but the August figures were sharply lower, suggesting a struggling labor market.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ report showed that hourly earnings increased 0.3% in August, which came in line with expectations. However, the yearly jump in hourly earnings was 3.7%, lower than the analysts’ expectations of a rise of 3.8%.

Major indexes ended lower following the release of the report, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing 0.3% and 0.5% lower, respectively. The Nasdaq ended the day down less than 0.1%.

Fears of Recession Increasing

The economy has been on the decline for a long time. Although inflation has declined sharply from its earlier highs and was on track to meet the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, President Donald Trump’s new set of tariffs imposed on the trading partners of the United States has triggered fresh price pressures.

Inflation, although far lower than feared, has still increased over the past couple of months. The uncertainty over the impact of Trump’s tariffs has seen the Federal Reserve delay its rate cut plans.

The Federal Reserve finally hinted at a rate cut possibility in September. A rate cut in September is expected to boost investors’ sentiment to some extent. Markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed in its upcoming FOMC meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

However, consumer confidence remains low. U.S. consumer confidence fell 1.3 points to 97.4 in August from 98.7 in July, the Conference Board said earlier this month. Markets may remain volatile for a longer period till these tensions ease.

4 Low-Beta Utility Stocks With Upside

Atmos Energy Corporation

Atmos Energy Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the regulated natural gas distribution and storage business. ATO serves nearly 3.3 million customers in more than 1,400 communities across eight states from the Blue Ridge Mountains in the East to the Rocky Mountains in the West. Atmos Energyoperates more than 73,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines as well as 5,700 miles of interstate pipelines.

Atmos Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.2% over the last 60 days. ATO has a beta of 0.75 and a current dividend yield of 2.09%.

OGE Energy

OGE Energy provides electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. It is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, which is the largest electric utility in Oklahoma, and its franchised service territory is the Fort Smith, AR area.

OGE Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.4% over the last 60 days. OGE has a beta of 0.60 and a current dividend yield of 3.2%.

Fortis, Inc.

Fortis, Inc. is engaged in the electric and gas utility business. FTS offers regulated utilities comprising electric and gas, as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. Fortis operates primarily in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Fortis has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last 60 days. FTS has a beta of 0.48 and a current dividend yield of 3.61%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company

Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. NWN serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory.

Northwest Natural Holding Company has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.4% over the last 60 days. NWN has a beta of 0.59 and a current dividend yield of 4.68%.

