Buy These 3 Top-Ranked High-Yield Bond Funds for Steady Gains

For an average investor, high-yield bond mutual funds are the best to invest in bonds rated below investment grade, popularly known as junk bonds. This is because these funds hold a wide range of securities that reduce portfolio risk. In addition, these funds provide better returns than investments with higher ratings, including government and corporate bonds. Further, since the yield from such bonds is higher than investment-grade securities, they are less susceptible to interest rate fluctuations.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked high-yield bond mutual funds, namely PIMCO High Yield Spectrum PHSAX, Franklin High Income Fund FHAIX and Fidelity Series Floating Rate High Income Fund FFHCX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PIMCO High Yield Spectrum fund invests most of its net assets in high-yield investment bonds, which may be represented by convertibles, warrants, forwards or derivatives such as swap agreements. PHSAX advisors may also invest in derivative instruments, such as credit default swap agreements and total return swap agreements.

PIMCO High Yield Spectrum fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of the end of March 2025, PHSAX held 69.9% of its net assets in miscellaneous bonds.

Franklin High Income Fund invests most of its assets in higher-yield, lower-rated bonds, notes, debentures, convertible securities and senior and subordinated debt securities. FHAIX advisors may also invest in below investment-grade debt securities, otherwise known as junk bonds.

Franklin High Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.4%. FHAIX has an expense ratio of 0.74%.

Fidelity Series Floating Rate High Income Fund invests most of its net assets in floating rate loans, lower-quality debt securities, also referred to as high-yield debt securities, companies in distress or uncertain financial condition, money market, investment-grade debt securities, and repurchase agreements. FFHCX advisors invest in both foreign and domestic issues.

Fidelity Series Floating Rate High Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%.Chandler Perine has been the fund manager of FFHCX since October 2022.

