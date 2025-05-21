Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively better investment prospects. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, DWS Science and Technology KTCAX and Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that are mainly engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX advisors choose to invest in stocks based on fundamental analysis factors, including financial condition, industry position and market and economic prospects.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 24.4%. As of the end of February 2025, FSELX held 46 issues, with 25% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

DWS Science and Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) companies in the technology sector, irrespective of their market capitalization. KTCAX advisors also invest in initial public offerings.

DWS Science and Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.6%. KTCAX has an expense ratio of 0.88%.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the development, manufacture, or distribution of tech hardware. FDCPX advisors use fundamental analysis factors, such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%. Aidan Brandt has been the fund manager of FDCPX since April 2024.

