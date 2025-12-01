Buy These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Extraordinary Returns

Risk takers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. The technology sector is believed to be poised for a brighter earnings performance than others, owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence, are the key catalysts for the sector.

Meanwhile, most mutual funds investing in securities from these sectors prefer a growth-oriented approach, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and relatively higher investment prospects. Technology now has broader coverage than just hardware and software companies. Social media and Internet companies are also part of the technology landscape today.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Technology mutual funds, namely Fidelity Select Tech Hardware FDCPX, Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio JGLTX and DWS Science and Technology KTCAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware mainly holds common stocks, focusing on companies involved in creating or supplying technology hardware. It invests in both U.S. and international firms, selecting holdings through fundamental research on financial strength, industry standing and broader economic trends, and it remains non-diversified.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware has three-year annualized returns of 32.7%. As of August 2025, FDCPX held 26 issues, with 10.7% of its assets invested in Cisco Systems.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio invests mainly in companies expected to gain from technological progress, including a significant portion in firms with strong ties to markets outside the United States. It follows a global approach based on management’s judgment and operates as a non-diversified fund.

Janus Henderson VIT Global Technology and Innovation Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 39%. JGLTX has an expense ratio of 0.72%.

DWS Science and Technology focuses primarily on common stocks of U.S. and international technology companies, including those in emerging markets, regardless of size. KTCAX advisors may also participate in initial public offerings.

DWS Science and Technology has three-year annualized returns of 39.9%. Sebastian Werner has been one of the fund managers of KTCAX since December 2017.

