Buy These 3 PIMCO Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $1.89 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity.

PIMCO has more than 275 portfolio managers with an average experience of more than 17 years and 110 analysts and risk managers in 23 locations across America, Europe and Asia, including eight trading desks covering every time zone. PIMCO is trusted by various central banks, sovereign wealth funds, public and private pension funds, financial and non-financial corporations, foundations and endowments, financial advisors, family offices and individual investors.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked PIMCO mutual funds — PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy PCLAX,PIMCO RAE US Small PMJAX and PIMCO All Asset PATRX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy invests the majority of its net assets in commodity-linked derivative instruments supported by a low-volatility portfolio of fixed income Instruments. PCLAX may also invest directly in commodities.

PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Strategy has three-year annualized returns of 18.2%. Lewis Hagedorn has been one of the fund managers of PCLAX since February 2022.

PIMCO RAE US Small seeks long-term capital growth. PMJAX invests the majority of its assets in securities of small-cap companies economically tied to the United States.

PIMCO RAE US Small has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. As of December 2023, PMJAX held 181 issues, with 5.4% of its assets invested in Abercrombie & Fitch.

PIMCO All Asset invests the majority of its net assets in inexpensive shares of any actively managed or smart beta funds (including mutual funds or ETFs) of the Trust, or PIMCO ETF Trust or PIMCO Equity Series.

PIMCO All Asset has three-year annualized returns of 1.4%. PATRX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all PIMCO mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of PIMCO mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PATRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PCLAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PMJAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.