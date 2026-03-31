Buy These 3 Oberweis Mutual Funds for Strategic Allocation

Oberweis Asset Management, Inc. is a privately owned, independent Chicago-based investment management firm. Since its beginnings in 1989, the firm's mutual funds have invested in micro-cap, small-cap, and mid-cap securities. The firm's investment approach is designed to purchase undervalued securities and capture the returns from rapidly growing companies, whether they are in a period of transition or benefiting from a long-term industry trend. Oberweis also manages many geographically focused portfolios that benefit from the research efforts of its analysts based in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

We have chosen three Oberweis mutual funds, Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities (OBSOX), Oberweis International Opps Inv (OBIOX) and Oberweis Global Opportunities Investor (OBEGX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Oberweis Small-Cap Opportunities fund invests most of its assets in small-cap companies within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

James W. Oberweis has been the lead manager of OBSOX since Dec. 31, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd???(5.2%), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (3%) and Rambus Inc. (3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

OBSOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.4% and 13.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.25%. OBSOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Oberweis International Opps Inv fund has most of its assets in non-U.S. companies, including those traded abroad or with substantial international operations.

Ralf A. Scherschmidt has been the lead manager of OBIOX since Feb. 1, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Food & Life Companies Ltd. (3.2%), ICG plc (2.7%) and Baycurrent, Inc. (2.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

OBIOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.35%. OBIOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Oberweis Global Opportunities Investor fund seeks to maximize capital appreciation. OBEGX invests its assets in the securities of relatively small companies with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion at the time of investment.

James W. Oberweis has been the lead manager of OBEGX since Nov. 4, 2001. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (4.8%), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (3.4%) and SharkNinja, Inc. (3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

OBEGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.5% and 4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.45%. OBEGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (OBEGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (OBIOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (OBSOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.