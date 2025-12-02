Buy These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

With $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. The company was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen.

Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, it offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Core Equity TGIWX, Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity TCSEX and Nuveen Core Equity Premier TRPGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Nuveen Core Equity typically commits most assets to equities, emphasizing large-cap stocks the advisors view as undervalued, poised for faster growth than the broader market, and geared toward returning cash to investors through dividends, buybacks or both.

Nuveen Core Equity has three-year annualized returns of 24.7%. As of July 2025, TGIWX held 58 issues, with 9.6% of its assets invested in Nvidia.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equities of small-cap companies. TCSEX advisors define small-cap as securities that, at the time of purchase, fall within the capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index.

Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. TCSEX has an expense ratio of 0.76%.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend generation, or both. TRPGX advisors primarily invest in large-cap companies.

Nuveen Core Equity Premier has three-year annualized returns of 24%. Valerie Grant has been one of the fund managers of TRPGX since November 2022.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.

