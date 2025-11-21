Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Superior Returns

Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth over 655.4 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.

The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Income MFIOX, MFS Municipal High Income MMHYX and MFS Blended Research Core Equity MUEAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Income fund seeks to provide high current income by investing in fixed-income securities such as U.S. government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and corporate bonds.

MFS Income has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. MFIOX has an expense ratio of 0.73%.

MFS Municipal High Income seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in municipal bonds and notes, which may be of medium and lower quality.

MFS Municipal High Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. Jason R. Kosty has been one of the fund managers of MMHYX since 2021.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund seeks long-term growth of capital. MUEAX invests most of its assets in common stocks and related securities of companies that have a unionized workforce and meet specific labor sensitivity guidelines.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 22%. As of June 2025, MUEAX held 108 issues, with 8.1% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

