Buy These 3 MFS Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $622.9 billion as of Feb. 28, 2025.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 MINJX, MFS Value R2 MVRRX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity BMSFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 invests the majority of its net assets in foreign equity, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or another issuer. MINJX advisors focus on investing in the stocks of companies that they believe are undervalued compared to their intrinsic value

MFS International Intrinsic Value R6 has three-year annualized returns of 16.6%. As of February 2025, MINJX had 3.3% of its assets invested in Natwest Group.

MFS Value R2 normally invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities. The advisor focuses on investing MVRRX’s assets in the stocks of companies that are undervalued compared to their perceived worth.

MFS Value R2 has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. Thomas P. Crowley has been one of the fund managers of MVRRX since December 2024.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with medium-market capitalization. BMSFX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.

MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 15.7%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.

