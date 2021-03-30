Buy These 3 Large-Cap Value for Eye-Catching Returns

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks, with a long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.

Meanwhile, investors who are looking for a bargain — stocks trading at a discount — are mostly interested in value funds, which comprise stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e. earnings, book value, debt-equity) and pay out dividend. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to the trending markets. However, investors interested in choosing value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise only companies that use their earnings primarily to pay out dividend.

Below we share with you three top-ranked, large-cap value mutual funds. Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

T. Rowe Price Value Fund TRVLX aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies that are believed to be undervalued but typically focuses its investments on large-cap stocks. TRVLX has returned 10.5% over the past three years.

TRVLX has an expense ratio of 0.78% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund BBVLX aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in in the securities of large capitalization companies and other instruments, such as certain investment companies, with economic characteristics that seek to track the performance of securities of large capitalization companies. BBVLX has returned 10.8% over the past three years.

Mark Giambrone is one of the fund managers of BBVLX since 2015.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund FEQIX aims to provide reasonable income, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund invests majority of its assets in income-producing equity securities, which tend to lead to investments in large-cap value stocks. FEQIX has returned 7.8% over the past three years.

As of the end of February 2020, FEQIX held 130 issues, with 3.95% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

