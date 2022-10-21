Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large cap. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund LEXCX, Government Street Equity Fund GVEQX and Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares VDIGX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund invests in an equal number of shares of common stock of certain American blue-chip corporations. LEXCX has returned 8.4% over the past three years.

As of June 2022, LEXCX held 19 issues, with 40.2% of its assets invested in Union Pacific Corp.

Government Street Equity Fund invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks and shares of ETFs that invest primarily in common stocks. Its portfolio consists of securities whose market cap falls within the range of the S&P 500A Index. GVEQX has returned 9.2% over the past three years.

GVEQX has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund Investor Shares invests primarily in stocks that tend to offer current dividends. VDIGX focuses on large-cap companies that have prospects for long-term total returns as a result of increased earnings and dividends over time. The fund has returned 7.2% over the past three years.

Donald J. Kilbride has been one of the fund managers of VDIGX since 2006.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



View All Zacks #1 Ranked Mutual Funds

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (VDIGX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (LEXCX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (GVEQX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.