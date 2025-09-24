Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

With around $1.84 trillion worth of assets under management as of April 30, 2025, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,500 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund MLPFX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX and Invesco Comstock ACSDX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund aims to generate capital appreciation by primarily investing its net assets in master limited partnerships (MLPs). MLPFX focuses on companies involved in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of natural resources and minerals.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.4%. As of February 2025, MLPFX held 43 issues, with 8.4% of its assets invested in MPLX.

Invesco Small Cap Value pursues long-term capital growth by allocating most of its net assets to securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX primarily invests in common stocks of businesses it considers to be undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 21%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSMIX since 2010.

Invesco Comstock primarily invests its assets in common stocks, derivatives and other instruments with comparable economic traits, regardless of market capitalization. ACSDX also includes investments in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Comstock has three-year annualized returns of 14.9%. ACSDX has an expense ratio of 0.54%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invescomutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

