Buy These 3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Exciting Returns

With around $1.72 trillion worth of assets under management as Jun 30, 2024, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.

This top global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 26 countries.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX, Invesco Small Cap Value VSMIX and Invesco Comstock ACSTX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in master limited partnerships. MLPFX chooses issuers that are engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production and mining of minerals and natural resources.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. As of February 2024, MLPFX held 41 issues, with 8% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Invesco Small Cap Value seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in securities of small-cap companies. VSMIX invests primarily in common stocks of companies that it believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 14.3%. Jonathan Mueller has been one of the fund managers of VSMIX since 2010.

Invesco Comstock invests mainly in common stocks and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such stocks. ACSTX advisors also look to invest a small portion of its net assets in real estate investment trusts.

Invesco Comstock has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. ACSTX has an expense ratio of 0.81% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Invesco mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.