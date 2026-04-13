Buy These 3 DWS Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

DWS Group is an asset management company with more than 70 years of experience and manages $1,280 billion of assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. It has an extensive global presence in 35 countries. It offers a broad-based range of index-based and actively managed mutual funds covering all asset classes, including Equities, Fixed Income, and Alternative Investments. All these factors make it a notable option for investments.

We have chosen three DWS mutual funds, DWS Science and Technology (KTCAX), DWS Global Macro (DBISX) and DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund (SPGRX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

DWS Science and Technology fund seeks capital growth. KTCAX invests at least 80% of its net assets in the common stocks of U.S. technology companies.

Daniel J. Fletcher has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Dec. 1, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (10.7%), Microsoft Corp (8.4%) and Broadcom Inc. (8.3%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

KTCAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 33% and 14.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.88%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

DWS Global Macro fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in stocks and other securities with equity characteristics of companies located in the developed countries that make up the MSCI EAFE Index.

Stefan Flasdick has been the lead manager of DBISX since May 8, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (2.4%), Alphabet Inc. (2.3%), and E.ON SE (1.8%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

DBISX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.28%. DBISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

DWS Equity Sector Strategy Fund seeks long-term growth of capital. The fund uses a broad array of investment styles. SPGRX invests in securities such as common stocks of companies of any size, corporate bonds of varying credit quality, U.S. government and agency bonds, mortgage securities and asset-backed securities, money market instruments and others.

David Bianco has been the lead manager of SPGRX since Aug. 9, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (6.7%), Apple Inc. (6.4%) and NVIDIA Corp (6.3%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

SPGRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.9% and 11.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. SPGRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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