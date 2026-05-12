Buy These 3 Davis Mutual Funds for Diversified Returns

Davis Advisors is an equity-oriented investment management company founded in 1969. It offers mutual funds, ETFs, SMAs and variable contracts. Davis mutual funds invest in stocks and follow a value investment approach. It looks for undervalued companies, considering several factors such as price, earnings, financial condition and operating ability.



All investments are held for the long term, rather than frequently changing portfolio positions in response to short-term market movements. All these factors make it a value-oriented investment approach.



We have chosen three Davis mutual funds, Davis NY Venture NYVCX, Davis Balanced Fund DCSCX and Davis Financial DFFCX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Davis NY Venture fund seeks long-term growth of capital. NYVCX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities issued by companies with a market capitalization of at least $10 billion that are of high quality and whose shares are selling at attractive prices.



Christopher Cullom Davis has been the lead manager of NYVCX since Oct. 1, 1995. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp (8.4%), Applied Materials, Inc. (6.6.%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (5.2%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.



NYVCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 8.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.75%. NYVCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Davis Balanced Fund seeks total return through a combination of growth and income. DCSCX invests most of its net assets in convertible securities, mainly bonds and preferred stocks.



Darin Prozes has been the lead manager of DCSCX since Oct. 25, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp (6.8%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (6.1%) and Applied Materials, Inc. (5.4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



DCSCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18% and 9.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.75%. DCSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



Davis Financial fund seeks long-term growth of capital. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests majority of its net assets in securities issued by companies engaged in the financial services sector.



Pierce Crosbie has been the lead manager of DFFCX since Dec. 31, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp (12%), Wells Fargo & Co (9.6%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (7.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.



DFFCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 11.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.74%. DFFCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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