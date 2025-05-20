Buy Stocks in Only These 3 Categories – or Get Left Behind

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: Being able to adapt to your environment is critical to survival. That’s what Charles Darwin discovered when he developed the theory of evolution by natural selection.

This concept is also true in the business world. And soon, businesses will have to adapt to a new kind of artificial intelligence – artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

Hello, Reader.

In business, only those companies that can adapt to their environment can survive.

Today, every company faces an evolutionary imperative.

Rapid technological change – driven by breakthroughs in artificial intelligence – means businesses must either evolve or go extinct.

In December 1831, 22-year-old Charles Darwin embarked on the HMS Beagle to survey the coast of South America as the ship’s naturalist.

It was during this five-year voyage that Darwin famously developed the theory of evolution by natural selection. This “survival of the fittest” concept refers to the idea that individuals with traits best suited to their environment are more likely to survive and pass those advantageous traits to their offspring.

The same theory can be applied to every business in the world.

And the stakes have never been higher because the pace of change is more rapid than anyone could have imagined. The companies that adapt quickly will be the new kings of the market.

Those that refuse to adapt, or simply are slow to change, will go the way of the dodo bird.

As we reach the final stretches of the Road to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), every company on the planet now faces the Darwinian prospect to adapt or perish.

AGI is when AI achieves human-level intelligence and can perform tasks all on its own.

This technology is coming. In fact, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in January that the company already knows “how to build AGI.”

For investors, this changes everything.

A company’s relationship with AGI is the lens through which investors now must view all stocks. And the companies that hope to survive and thrive must adopt and integrate AI technologies as quickly as possible.

Those that fail to do so will perish… and time is of the essence.

That is why I’ve developed a three-step process for finding companies that will survive and thrive on The Road to AGI… and I’ll show you those three steps today.

In fact, I believe the stocks this process reveals are the only companies we should invest in for the foreseeable future.

The imminent arrival of AGI within the next 12 to 24 months puts us all in the crossroads right now.

So, let’s dive in…

Step 1: Invest “In” AI

This simply means buying shares of companies that are providing key parts of the infrastructure that will accelerate AI technology toward AGI.

Consider AI chip companies. They fit squarely into the “investing in AGI” category because they supply the immense amount of computational power that AGI requires.

When I first started talking about The Road to AGIless than a year ago, the AI chip market was projected to hit $341 billion in 10 years. It is now projected to hit $501 billion in only eight years.

Of course, any keen investor will want in on that $500 billion; but cashing in on that growth directly won’t be easy.

There is massive competition in the AI chip race. And names like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) – which develop AI-focused GPUs and servers, respectively – probably come to mind first.

However, if you break down an AGI chip of the future into its components, you’re likely to find the same exact raw materials, regardless of the manufacturer.

So, in my “investing in AGI approach,” I look at the companies that provide key parts of the infrastructure that will accelerate AI technology toward AGI – like the core group of precious metals inside each chip – instead of their highly valued producers.

Step 2: Invest “Alongside” AI

This means getting in on the companies primed to rise in tandem with AGI.

Now, I worry that too many folks have bought into a story that the only way to build AI wealth is to go overweight into the technology itself, like AI chip and software stocks.

But by ““investing alongside AGI,” we get a more thoughtful path to building wealth – with potentially far less risk.

Let’s look at data centers, for example.

To achieve AGI, we need a lot of data centers to house all of its computing power. In fact, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicts $1 trillion will be spent over four years on AI data centers. Most of that money will come from Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Microsoft.com (MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

These data centers are being built on land across the country. In Vint Hill, Virginia, for example, the price of the land where a data center is going to be built has, over the past few years, soared 10 times in value.

So, in this case, “investing alongside AGI” would mean investing in the industries that provide the physical infrastructure and building blocks of AGI facilities.

I’m talking about companies than provide the raw land that will house data centers, or the systems that cool the centers or the energy sources that power them… or all of them at once.

Step 3: Invest in “Stealth” AI

This means investing in non-tech companies that will adopt and apply AI with the goal of reaping huge gains in efficiency, productivity, and profits.

Stealth AGI industries include shipping and logistics… beauty, fashion, and wellness… and food and beverage. These are companies that might even be considered a little boring, especially compared to headline-grabbers like Nvidia.

However, these less-exciting names will adopt AI and AGI in a bid to become more profitable, often by orders of magnitude.

Biotech is a sector in the “Stealth AGI” category that I see a bright future for. That’s because AI in biotech is speeding up how we discover new drugs, making treatments way more personalized, and helping us predict diseases before they even show up.

Survival of the Fittest… AGI Style

So, companies that are set to ride the profit waves of AGI are the ones:

Building or providing the materials for AI hardware and software…

Riding its rising tide, like data center real estate companies…

Or applying AI into their products and services, like biotech firms.

Everything that falls outside these categories is either too risky… or on its way out.

Regards,

Eric Fry

