Buy, Sell, or Hold Astera Labs Stock at $200?

Key Points

Astera is riding the AI data center build-out, with its connectivity platform helping drive 92% revenue growth.

At nearly 80 times forward earnings, the stock is pricey, but Astera is also serving a rapidly growing market.

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Shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) have rebounded sharply in April alongside the broader market rally, and the stock is now up 18% year to date, closing at $196 on April 27. Demand for the company's chips remains strong in data centers, but its valuation is also among the priciest in semiconductor stocks, trading at nearly 80 times forward earnings estimates. Is it still worth buying at around $200 a share?

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Astera's Intelligent Connectivity Platform is seeing strong demand. As AI data centers require an exponential increase in computing power and efficiency, Astera is addressing that need head-on, driving revenue up 92% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The platform combines software, chiplets, and modules that function like the data center's nervous system. As data centers pack more graphics processing units (GPUs) into each server, demand for Astera's products rises.

AI servers have gone from about eight GPUs two years ago to roughly 72 per rack today, and that figure is expected to keep climbing toward more than 1,000. That's why management believes its addressable market could expand 10x to $25 billion over the next five years.

Even so, the high valuation means Astera has to deliver the goods. The stock has been volatile, so investors should expect more of that. But it could also fall if data center spending pauses or if competition starts to pressure Astera's ability to win new deployments. Yet the premium also reflects the additional computing capacity needed, especially as AI agents become more widely used and put added strain on existing infrastructure.

If Astera grows into its addressable market, today's price could look reasonable by 2030. I'd lean toward holding and possibly buying a small position.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.