Buy Nvidia or AMD Stock After Rolling Out New AI Platforms?

Nvidia NVDA and AMD AMD have already made a clear argument regarding which stocks may be the best AI investments for 2026 at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is taking place in Las Vegas from January 6-9.

As one of the world’s largest and most influential technology events, Nvidia and AMD have taken the spotlight as companies unveil their newest products, platforms, and breakthroughs.

Nvidia Launches Vera Rubin

Nvidia officially launched Vera Rubin, its next major AI computing platform that is already in full production and rolling out to its partners later in the year.

Named after the pioneering astronomer who discovered evidence of dark matter, Vera Rubin symbolizes Nvidia’s ambition to "illuminate" new frontiers as the platform is engineered for the next wave of AI workloads that demand unprecedented context length and compute power.

Vera Rubin includes six new chips, including the Vera Rubin superchip, which combines computer processing units (CPUs) and graphic processing units (GPUs) into one AI engine that is ideal for Agentic AI, advanced reasoning models, Mixture of experts (MoE) architectures, and large-context inference.

Positioned as the backbone for data-center scale AI, it’s noteworthy that Microsoft MSFT will be using the Vera Rubin superchip for its next-generation AI super factories.

AMD’s Helios & Ryzen AI Platforms

AMD also launched new AI platforms with the marketing strategy of “AI Everywhere”, spanning edge devices to massive data centers.

Marketed as the “world's best AI system”, AMD announced the launch of its Helios platform, a direct challenger to Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform. Aimed at yotta-scale AI infrastructure and large-model building, Helios is built around AMD’s Instinct MI455X GPUs and its EPYC “Venice” CPUs.

AMD expanded its PC and edge portfolio with its new Ryzen AI 400 / PRO 400 Series processors. Additionally, AMD unveiled Ryzen Halo, a mini PC developer platform designed to compete with Nvidia’s DGX Spark, while also introducing its Ryzen AI Embedded P100/X100 processors for automotive, industrial, and robotics applications.

Performance & P/E Valuation Comparison

AMD’s returns of +200% in the last three years have paled in comparison to Nvidia's stock, which has skyrocketed more than 1,100% during this period. That said, AMD’s expansion across the AI ecosystem led to its stock spiking over +70% in 2025 to outperform Nvidia's gains of nearly 40%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At current levels, AMD’s forward earnings multiple of 35X is a slight discount to Nvidia’s 40X. Still, both are trading at nice discounts compared to their P/E valuations in years past and have edged closer to the benchmark S&P 500’s 23X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMD & NVDA EPS Revisions

In the last 60 days, EPS revisions for AMD have been flat for fiscal 2025 and FY26. AMD is thought to have rounded out 2025 with annual earnings rising 19% to $3.96 per share, and FY26 EPS is projected to increase another 58% to $6.26. Notably, AMD will be reporting its Q4 2025 results on February 3.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pivoting to Nvidia, EPS estimates for its current fiscal 2026 have risen over 4% in the last two months with FY27 EPS revisions up 16%. Nvidia’s EPS is now expected to soar 56% to $4.66 versus $2.99 per share in its FY25. Plus, FY27 projections call for EPS growth of 55% to $7.24 per share. Nvidia will be reporting its Q4 2026 results on February 25.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Their presentations at the 2026 CES could lift the appealing outlook for AMD and Nvidia after revealing next-gen AI platforms.

For now, the trend of EPS revisions favors more upside for Nvidia stock, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Following an extensive rally in 2025, AMD stock lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) as the chipmaker's growth and AI expansion are mesmerizing, but still a second fiddle to Nvidia.

