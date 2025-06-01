Buy MRVL Stock At $60?

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a semiconductor company specializing in integrated circuits for data centers, recently announced its Q1 fiscal 2026 results. The company slightly exceeded analyst expectations, reporting earnings of $0.62 per share on sales of $1.9 billion, compared to consensus estimates of $0.61 and $1.88 billion, respectively. Despite this beat, Marvell’s stock dropped 3% in after-hours trading and remains down 43% year-to-date. A significant portion of this decline occurred in March, following an underwhelming outlook. Now investors seeking consistent returns might consider exploring diversified investment options like the Trefis High Quality portfolio, which has demonstrated impressive performance, generating over 91% returns since its inception. Separately, see – What’s Next For Salesforce Stock After Q1 Beat?

Valuation Perspective

Given the stock’s volatility and recent dip, you might be wondering if Marvell is now a buy. From a valuation standpoint, MRVL stock appears attractive. At around $62 per share, it trades at 8.3x trailing revenues and 32x trailing adjusted earnings. This is notably lower than its three-year average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.4x and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42x.

While a decline in valuation multiples might seem justified given the company’s average revenue growth of just 10% over the last three years and a contraction in its adjusted net income margin from 30.5% in fiscal 2023 to 26.3% currently, this doesn’t tell the whole story.

Strong Q1 Performance and Future Growth

Marvell’s Q1 performance showcased significant growth, with overall sales up a strong 63% year-over-year. This was driven by a robust 76% increase in core data center sales, reaching $1.44 billion. This surge is largely attributable to the escalating demand for custom AI chips. Although adjusted gross margin contracted by 240 basis points year-over-year to 59.8%, the company’s bottom line saw substantial improvement, with earnings of $0.62 per share, a 158% increase from $0.24 in the prior-year quarter. Looking ahead, Marvell anticipates Q2 sales to be around $2.0 billion, aligning with street estimates.

Building on the valuation point, Marvell is now experiencing much faster growth than in the past three years. Consensus estimates project sales to rise by 42% this year and an additional 20% next year. This accelerated growth is expected to have an even more profound impact on earnings, which are forecast to increase 2.3x over this period. This rapid growth trajectory warrants an upward revision in valuation multiples. Notably, the average analyst price target of $96 for MRVL suggests a significant upside potential of over 50%.

Marvell’s Position in the AI Landscape

Marvell’s strategic entry into the AI space began with its interconnect solutions for data centers. However, the greater opportunity lies in the development of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which serve as custom AI chips. These tailor-made chips for hyperscaler data centers offer several advantages over general-purpose GPUs, such as those offered by Nvidia and AMD. Specialized chips can reduce costs, improve energy efficiency, and optimize performance for targeted functionalities, unlike general-purpose GPUs designed for a broader range of applications. Marvell has been expanding its partnerships with key AI players, including Amazon Web Services, which has broadened its deals for data center semiconductors, including custom AI products.

Risks to Consider

While the valuation for MRVL stock appears attractive, it’s crucial to consider potential risks. Marvell’s stock has historically performed worse than the broader market during economic downturns. For instance, during the 2022 inflation shock, it plummeted 62% from its highs, compared to a 25.4% decline for the S&P 500. Similarly, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic correction, it fell 40% versus a 33.9% decline for the S&P 500. This pattern suggests that MRVL stock is more susceptible to adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Furthermore, concerns linger about the slow ramp-up of Amazon’s Trainium chips amid weak external demand that could be a possible hindrance to future revenue growth. Therefore, while Marvell stock may seem appealing from a valuation perspective, investors should carefully weigh these risks.

You may want to buy MRVL in the current dip but investing in a single stock, no matter how promising, is risky.

