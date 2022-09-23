Buy Into Active Core Bond ETFs as Yields Soar

Bond yields have skyrocketed this week after the Federal Reserve announced its third consecutive rate hike of 0.75%. Treasury rates hit their highest levels in more than a decade on Friday morning, with the yield on the two-year Treasury reaching a new 15-year high on Friday, while the 10-year yield approached levels not seen since 2011.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note rose above 4.26% in the morning before moving back to 4.126%. Meanwhile, the 10-year yield climbed above 3.82% before falling to just below Thursday's closing level of 3.705%. Before this week, two-year Treasuries hadn't offered investors 4% yields since 2007.

Speaking with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Friday, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor to Allianz, said that the current Treasury market moves are the result of technical issues, not a signal on the economy.

“A lot of people can’t get done what they want to get done, so they’re getting done what they can get done,” El-Erian said. “Don’t underestimate the amount of suboptimal decisions being made right now because liquidity has become so patchy.”

El-Erian added, “I would be careful extrapolating too much in terms of what does it mean for the economy because right now, technicals are really in control of quite a few curves.”

