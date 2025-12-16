Buy the Dip in Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock for 2026?

Many bucket lists of top stocks to consider for the new year may include Sterling Infrastructure STRL, which has once again been one of the market's top performers with gains of nearly +1000% in the last three years.

As we get closer to rounding out 2025, the year-to-date gains of STRL are at +90% and oftentimes, Sterling Infrastructure stock has been a primary example of the buy high and sell higher theory.

This makes it very intriguing that STRL is trading 25% beneath its 52-week and all-time high of $419 a share, in what has been one of the rather rare buy-the-dip opportunities.

STRL Performance Overview

In a nutshell, the leading infrastructure solutions provider has seen its stock ascend due to its focus and strong execution in high-demand markets like data centers, semiconductor facilities, and transportation projects, leading to robust revenue growth and analyst confidence in its long-term pipeline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The technical tape shows how rare the recent dip has been, as STRL had been on another relentless ascent since breaking out above its 50-day (green line) and 200-day (red line) simple moving averages in April and then forming the infamous golden cross in early June.

Technical traders will want to see STRL retake its 50-day SMA, which is currently at $350 after falling below this momentum mark in late November but staying resiliently above its current 200-day SMA of $256.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling’s Superior Operational Efficiency

What still points to Sterling Infrastructure being a very viable long-term investment is that it's among the small bucket of companies that have superior operational efficiency, having high return on invested capital (ROIC) and increasing ROIC, thus squeezing out more profit per dollar of invested capital.

Shown below, Sterling Infrastructure’s ROIC has spiked to the preferred level of 20% or higher (21.8%).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also correlating with its compelling expansion and further explaining the incredible rally in STRL is Sterling’s invested capital growth, with these funds surging to over $1.6 billion, and indicating the company is doing an admirable job at retaining cash flow to reinvest back into its business and compound growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The cherry on top is that Sterling has held a high free cash flow conversion rate, which is currently at 135% with the optimum level being 80% or higher. It’s important to note that the drop from its extreme FCF conversion rate peaks can also be seen as satisfactory, as an extremely high rate can signal underinvestment.

That said, the high FCF conversion rate indicates Sterling is very efficient at turning its accounting profits into actual cash that can be reinvested or is often used to pay down debt or reward shareholders with it noteworthy that the company launched a new $400 million stock repurchase plan last month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Growth & Positive Revisions

With share buybacks mechanically increasing earnings per share by reducing the number of shares outstanding and usually supporting a higher stock price, the trend of positive EPS revisions has been compelling for Sterling Infrastructure in the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure’s annual earnings are now expected to climb over 70% this year to $10.43 per share compared to EPS of $6.10 in 2024. Plus, FY26 EPS is projected to increase by another 14% to $11.95 and STRL is trading at a more reasonable 30X forward earnings multiple after recently hitting a multi-year peak of 45X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Sterling Infrastructure stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Correlating with its superb operational efficiency, Sterling’s captivating growth will likely continue making STRL one of the best buy-the-dip targets going into 2026.

