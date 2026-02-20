Buy 5 Top-Ranked Solid Dividend-Paying Stocks to Remain Safe in 2026

Wall Street started 2026 on a positive note after witnessing a massive bull run in the last three years. However, U.S. stock markets have seen fluctuations in February due to concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

Investors have been rotating out of tech stocks on growing worries about the downsides of AI stocks. The selloff continued as fears grew over the potential of AI stocks compared to the billions of dollars pumped into the sector.

At this stage, it should be prudent to invest in stocks of high dividend-paying corporate bigwigs. These firms generally have a strong financial position, robust business model and globally acclaimed brand value. Further, their regular dividend payment will act as an income stream during market fluctuations.

Five such stocks with a top Zacks Rank are: AngloGold Ashanti plc AU, Ford Motor Co. F, The Hershey Co. HSY, Rio Tinto Group RIO and BHP Group Ltd. BHP. Each of our picks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti plc

AngloGold Ashanti operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. AU primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. AU’s flagship property is the fully owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

AngloGold Ashanti has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 22.5% and 52.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 10% over the last 30 days. AU has a current dividend yield of 3.36%.

Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor generated $187 billion in revenues in 2025, marking its fifth straight year of top-line growth. Ford Pro unit remains a key growth engine, supported by high demand for Super Duty trucks, and expanding software and service offerings.

Ford’s hybrid strategy adds resilience as EV adoption evolves. While the Model e segment faces near-term losses, Ford is positioning for long-term success with its Universal EV Platform, targeting lower-priced models. Ford Energy is another strategic lever, resulting in diversification. Strong liquidity profile and a high dividend yield are also encouraging.

Ford Motor has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.3% and 39.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% over the last 30 days. F has a current dividend yield of 4.33%.

The Hershey Co.

Hershey is focused on strengthening innovation, supply-chain agility and commercial execution as it expands its presence across the snacking category. HSY is supported by strong pricing discipline, a successful innovation pipeline and solid growth in salty snacks.

Hershey is progressing through a multi-year transformation that modernizes and integrates its supply chain, strengthens commercial capabilities, and enhances demand forecasting and execution. HSY highlighted upgrades across procurement, production, distribution and commercial planning, supported by investments in data, analytics and digital tools.

HSY’s retail takeaway improved across core categories, reflecting better shelf execution and effective brand investment. Management expressed confidence in returning to its long-term growth algorithm in the following year.

Hershey has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.4% and 27.1%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 15.9% over the last 30 days. HSY has a current dividend yield of 2.62%.

Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto is an international mining company. RIO has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RIO’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada.

Rio Tinto has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10% and 19%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 9% over the last 30 days. RIO has a current dividend yield of 2.98%.

BHP Group Ltd.

BHP Group witnessed a 1% dip in iron ore output, while copper production was up 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. BHP projects iron ore production at 258-269 Mt for fiscal 2026. The midpoint indicates in-line results with fiscal 2025. Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) continues to perform well and maintains its position as the lowest-cost iron ore producer.

BHP’s copper guidance of 1,900-2,000 kt indicates a 3% decline at the midpoint, reflecting planned lower grades in Chile. Iron ore and copper prices have gained lately, which will boost its results in the upcoming quarters.

BHP’s portfolio shift toward commodities like copper and potash will help it ride on growing global trends such as decarbonization and electrification. Aided by its strong cash flow, BHP has lowered its debt over the past few years, which is commendable.

BHP Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -4.1% and 29.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.4% over the last seven days. BHP has a current dividend yield of 3.18%.

