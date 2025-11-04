Buy 5 Stocks With Extensive Robotics Application for the Rest of 2025

Robotics companies are at the forefront of innovation, driving efficiency and productivity across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. The global robotics market is poised for significant growth, fueled by technological breakthroughs, rising demand for automation and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

This potential for high growth promises substantial returns to investors. Also, robotics can address labor shortages and enhance precision in tasks, thereby reducing operational costs and improving quality. This space includes companies that integrate hardware, software and AI to build intelligent machines capable of performing complex tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously.

Pros and Cons of Robotics Application

Despite the space’s rapid growth and transformative potential, the investment landscape is not without risks. Robotics technology is still evolving, and companies in this space often face high research and development costs with no guaranteed success. Regulatory challenges, market volatility, concerns about job displacement and data privacy, along with the societal impact of automation add to the uncertainty.

Buy 5 Robotics Stocks for the Balance of 2025

At this stage, we recommend five robotics stocks for investment in the last two months of an impressive 2025. These are: UiPath Inc. PATH, Emerson Electric Co. EMR, Trimble Inc. TRMB, Omnicell Inc. OMCL and Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. LECO. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks in the past three months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UiPath Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 UiPath provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation solutions primarily in the United States and internationally. PATH offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

The PATH platform's embedded AI, ML (machine language), and NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities improve decisioning and information processing. PATH introduced new generative AI features, including specialized LLMs (Large Language Model) such as DocPATH and CommPATH, and Context Grounding, to enhance automated AI models for specific business needs.

PATH has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 10.1% and 22.6%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.1% over the past 60 days.

Emerson Electric Co.

Zacks Rank #2 Emerson Electric has been benefiting from solid momentum in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control units. Strength in the power end markets is aiding EMR’s Final Control business. Robust growth across the Americas and Asia, Middle East & Africa regions bodes well for EMR’s Measurement & Analytical business.

Robust performance of the power and process end markets is driving EMR’s Control Systems & Software business. EMR’s ability to generate strong cash flows supports its capital deployment strategy.

Emerson Electric has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 4.9% and 8.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending September 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Trimble Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Trimble benefits from strong growth in its recurring revenue streams, particularly in its AECO and Field Systems segments, with increased customer adoption of its digital solutions and AI-driven innovation. TRMB’s significant growth in its ARR is a major positive.

TRMB also benefits from its “Connect and Scale” approach, which has strengthened its business model and product offerings, particularly in the construction, geospatial, and transportation markets. TRMB remains focused on software-driven revenue streams and AI-powered solutions to drive future growth.

Trimble has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -4.4% and 4.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Omnicell is positioning itself for long-term growth by addressing the healthcare challenges with enhanced medication management solutions. The introduction of the XT Amplify program is advancing OMCL’s goal of delivering outcome-centric innovations, having gained market traction with its initial offerings.

Such efforts are bringing OMCL closer to achieving the industry vision of the autonomous pharmacy. We expect OMCL’s revenues to see a 3.8% CAGR during 2025-2027. The restructuring and cost-saving measures of OMCL are likely to drive major operational improvements.

Omnicell has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 0.1% and 8.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.7% over the last seven days.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Lincoln Electric Holdings has been witnessing improvement in the Harris Products Group, buoyed by volume growth across all product areas, led by Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and retail channel expansion. Backed by this, LECO now expects low single-digit organic sales growth in 2025.

Lincoln Electric is implementing various cost-saving initiatives aimed at boosting profitability. LECO’s growth will also be supported by strategic acquisitions to expand capabilities and geographic reach, product innovation and increased use of digital platforms for customer engagement. LECO maintains a balanced capital allocation strategy, investing in growth while continuing to return cash to its shareholders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.2% and 4.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.