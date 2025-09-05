Buy 5 High-Flying Growth Stocks to Maximize Your Returns in September

Wall Street concluded an impressive August as U.S. stocks maintained their northward journey of the past two and half years. However, volatility has reappeared since the beginning of September, which is historically the worst-performing month for U.S. stocks.

This year, the two immediate concerns are the legal validity of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the Fed’s autonomy, which has also been challenged in court. Moreover, geopolitical conflicts and concerns over the global free trade mechanism are headwinds.

However, recent weakness in the labor market has raised hope for the first interest rate cut this year by the Fed in September. At present, the CME FedWatch interest rate derivative tool shows an overwhelming 97.6% probability of a 25 basis-point cut in the Fed fund rate in the September FOMC meeting.

At this stage, we recommend five growth stocks for September that have provided double-digit returns in the past three months. These are: Amphenol Corp. APH, AppLovin Corp. APP, Hasbro Inc. HAS, Micron Technology Inc. MU and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD.

Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel their stock prices higher in the future. These five stocks have strong revenues and earnings potential for the rest of 2025.

They have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the past 30 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol provides connectivity solutions using AI and ML (machine learning) technologies. It provides AI-powered high-density, high-speed connectors and cables, and interconnect systems optimized for signal integrity and thermal performance.

APH benefits from a diversified business model. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. The company is a dominant force in AI/data center interconnects, commanding an estimated 33% market share. APH’s advanced fiber-optic and high-density interconnect solutions are now essential for hyperscale data centers and 5G deployments.

Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, Amphenol’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Solid demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates a long-term growth opportunity.

Rising AI workloads and cloud infrastructure upgrades are fueling demand for high-speed interconnects. This momentum is expected to support the Communications Solutions segment. Electrification in transportation and increasing electronic content in medical devices are driving the adoption of APH’s cable assemblies and sensor-based systems. These drivers are expected to support steady growth in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment.

Amphenol has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 41.5% and 59.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% in the past 30 days.

AppLovin Corp.

AppLovin is engaged in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. As a leading ad-tech company, APP provides a technology platform that enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.

AppLovin has solidified its leadership in mobile advertising, powered by its next-gen AI engine, Axon 2.0. Since its debut, Axon 2.0 has radically enhanced APP’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform. This explosive growth has led to an estimated $10 billion annual run rate in ad spend from gaming clients, pushing APP into the upper echelon of global ad tech firms by valuation.

Axon 2.0’s importance goes far beyond mere optimization. In a post-Identifier for Advertisers environment that disrupted mobile user acquisition strategies, Axon 2.0 served as a critical catalyst for recovery.

APP’s AI-enabled Audience+ marketing platform is also increasing its reach into the direct-to-consumer and e-commerce space. Moreover, APP’s MAX publisher base is expanding at a significantly faster rate, underscoring Axon 2.0’s strategic advantage.

AppLovin’s leadership is expanding aggressively, planning a self-serve referral platform launch in October 2025 and aiming for a full global rollout of its Axon advertising platform in 2026. APP targets a 20-30% year-over-year growth rate fueled mainly by its gaming segment and AI-driven ad monetization.

AppLovin has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 16.7% and 97.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.8% in the past 30 days.

Hasbro Inc.

Hasbro is focused on high-margin segments such as Wizards, Licensing and Digital, which support its bottom-line growth. Also, HAS’ focus on the entertainment pipeline, strategic partnerships and product innovations bodes well.

Hasbro is actively leveraging partnerships to accelerate growth across digital gaming, licensing and entertainment platforms. In the second quarter of 2025, HAS expanded its strategic partnerships to strengthen digital and licensing businesses.

By 2027, digital gaming and licensing partnerships are projected to contribute about 25% of corporate revenues. Additionally, HAS anticipates growth in gaming-related revenues, encompassing board games, trading cards, digital licensing and video games.

Although tariff uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions are concerns, HAS raised its full-year 2025 revenues and adjusted EBITDA guidance. Strong performance in the Wizards segment, games portfolio, licensing partnerships and digital initiatives are encouraging for HAS’ prospects.

Hasbro has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.6% and 21.5%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the past 30 days.

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM. MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026.

Micron’s diversification strategy is also bearing fruit. MU has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market and toward resilient verticals such as automotive and enterprise IT.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions like DRAM and NAND is soaring. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 33.9% and 60.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year’s earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

Robinhood Markets operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Given the higher retail participation in markets, HOOD’s trading revenues are expected to improve in the near future. Buyouts and product diversification efforts to become a leader in the active trader market will likely bolster its financials.

HOOD’s second-quarter 2025 results were aided by solid trading activity and growth in net interest revenues. HOOD’s vertical integration will likely enhance its product velocity. Further, a robust liquidity position will help HOOD to sustain share repurchases.

Robinhood Markets has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 35.8% and 42.2%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2% over the past 30 days.

