Buy 5 Computers IT Services Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2026

The Computers IT Services industry has been benefiting from ongoing digitization efforts globally. Robust spending on cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation is driving industry-wide growth.

The Zacks-defined Computers – IT Services industry is currently in the top 32% of the Zacks Industry Rank. Since the Computers – IT Services industry is ranked in the top half of the Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next three to six months.

We have narrowed our search to five stocks from the industry with a favorable Zacks Rank. These are: Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. JKHY, SoundHound AI Inc. SOUN, Accenture plc ACN and Genpact Ltd. G. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Zacks Rank #2 Vertiv Holdings benefits from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions. Buoyed by unprecedented data center growth, VRT is strategically expanding capacity to accelerate its AI-enabled pipeline.

VRT also benefited from the accelerating digital transformation driven by AI and data center demand. Acquisitions have also played a key role, with Great Lakes enhancing IT systems and white space solutions, and Weeleay boosting service capabilities through real-time machine data analysis and predictive actions.

Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA Corp. is a key catalyst. VRT co-develops an 800-volt DC power architecture with NVIDIA, timed to align with the 2027 rollout of NVIDIA's Rubin Ultra platforms. This keeps VRT one GPU generation ahead of evolving silicon architectures, ensuring its infrastructure solutions remain relevant as rack power requirements scale toward and beyond the megawatt threshold.

Vertiv Holdings has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 33.8% and 46.4%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 15% over the past 30 days.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from growing services, support and processing revenues. The rise in data processing and hosting fees is contributing well. Strength in its card processing solutions due to expanding transaction volumes is a plus.

Growing payment processing and digital revenues are major upsides for JKHY. Strong momentum across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments is positively impacting JKHY’s top-line growth.

Solid demand for the company’s AI-powered fraud detection platform is acting as a tailwind. JKHY’s growing initiatives to incorporate AI into select client solutions are expected to boost its revenues in the near term.

Jack Henry & Associates has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.9% and 5.5%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.6% in the past seven days.

SoundHound AI Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 SoundHound AI is a conversational and agentic AI specialist. In 2025, SOUN introduced Vision AI integrating visual understanding with its voice-first platform. Vision AI strategy will enable the company to improve both the top and bottom lines by making huge inroads into the emerging voice commerce market.

SOUN is doubling down on its multilingual and multimodal foundation model, Polaris, as a cornerstone of its competitive edge in the voice AI landscape. The integration of Polaris across acquisitions such as SYNQ3, Allset, and Amelia has already led to enhanced upsell and cross-sell traction across verticals, further strengthening its value proposition.

In August 2025, SOUN rolled out its advanced voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, to vehicles of three major global automotive brands across North America. SOUN estimates that in-car voice commerce represents up to a $35 billion annual opportunity for automakers.

SoundHound AI has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 37.7% and 53.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 20% in the past 60 days.

Accenture plc

Zacks Rank #2 Accenture’s growth strategy focuses on delivering 360-degree value to stakeholders, making the stock attractive. ACN thrives on the robust demand for application modernization and maintenance, cloud enhancements, and cybersecurity.

Over the years, ACN has leveraged buyouts to strengthen digital technology and capital project capabilities. Its cash position allows the company to explore different markets. Dividend-seeking investors will find this stock appealing. Also, ACN’s solid liquidity position is a tailwind.

Accenture has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 6.1% and 7.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.04% in the past 60 days.

Genpact Ltd.

Zacks Rank #2 Genpact is poised for growth with AI-driven solutions, including the Digital SEPs approach and Genpact Cora platform, which are accelerating clients’ digital transformations.

AI presents a significant growth opportunity. G’s Digital Smart Enterprise Process (SEP) is a patented approach to enhance the performance of clients’ business processes using AI. Digital SEPs decrease inefficiency and improve process quality using AI, advanced domain-specific digital technologies, Lean Six Sigma methodologies, and experience-centric principles.

Genpact Cora is an automation to an AI-based platform that combines the company’s proprietary automation, analytics and AI technologies into a single common platform, accelerating clients’ digital transformations. We believe that G is well-positioned to take advantage of future AI advancements.

Genpact has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.1% and 9.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.5% in the past seven days.

