Buy 3 Tech Mutual Funds for AI and Semiconductor Growth

Strong long-term investment opportunities continue to exist within the technology sector because of artificial intelligence (AI) developments, together with increasing cloud computing demand and recovering semiconductor markets. The tech sector shows strong indications of long-term performance because AI interest remains high, cloud revenues continue to grow and worldwide semiconductor sales increase.

AI and Cloud Computing as Key Growth Drivers

AI advancements are transforming business operations while delivering better performance and increased productivity across various sectors. Goldman Sachs projects cloud computing revenues to reach $2 trillion by 2030 through AI integration and rising enterprise adoption. The AI market size is expected to reach $826.7 billion by 2030 from $243.7 billion in 2025, showing a 27.67% annual growth rate, thus supporting the sector's long-term growth potential.

Semiconductor Industry Shows Strong Recovery

The semiconductor industry benefits from a strong comeback because data centers, together with automotive systems and consumer electronic products, drive up demand. The Semiconductor Industry Association reported that global semiconductor sales increased by 19.1% in 2024 and predicts double-digit growth throughout 2025.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Impact

Inflation may have risen, but the Fed has kept interest rates unchanged in its latest policy meeting and hasn't shown any intent to hike rates soon. This bodes well for tech stocks since rate increases impact future cash flows and raise the cost of borrowings.

Given the favorable long-term outlook for the tech sector, investing in tech mutual funds such as Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, DWS Science and Technology Fund KTCAX and T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund PRSCX seems judicious.

These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund invests in companies engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FSELX uses fundamental analysis like financial condition, industry position and market conditions to select investments.

Adam Benjamin has been the lead manager of FSELX since March 16, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (24.8%), Broadcom Inc. (6.5%) and ON Semiconductor Corp (6.4%) as of Nov. 30, 2024.

FSELX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 24.5% and 31.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.63%. FSELX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

DWS Science and Technology Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of science and technology companies. KTCAX concentrates its assets in the group of industries constituting the technology sector and may focus on one or more industries in the technology sector.

Sebastian P. Werner has been the lead manager of KTCAX since Dec. 1, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (10%), Apple Inc. (8.6%), and NVIDIA Corp. (8.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2024.

KTCAX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 16.5% and 20%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.87%. KTCAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

T. Rowe Price Science and Technology Fund seeks long-term capital growth by investing in common stocks of companies expected by T. Rowe Price to benefit from the development, advancement, and use of science and technology. PRSCX advisors invest in foreign stocks, futures and options.

Anthony Wang has been the lead manager of PRSCX since Oct. 1, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (9.5%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (9.2%) NVIDIA Corp. (6.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

PRSCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.7% and 16.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.79%. PRSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

