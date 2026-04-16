Buy 3 Neuberger Berman Mutual Funds for a Strong Portfolio

Neuberger Berman is a global investment manager with 87 years of investment experience and $567 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. Neuberger Berman products and services include mutual funds, closed-end funds, and a variety of advisory solutions organized by asset class, including global, regional and industry-specific equity and fixed-income and multi-asset solutions. Its products and solutions are developed with a fundamental research-driven approach, and incorporate stewardship into the investment process, actively engaging with the companies and assessing the financially material risks, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors.

We have chosen three Neuberger Berman mutual funds, Neuberger Mid Cap Growth Inv (NMANX), Neuberger Large Cap Value Inv (NPRTX) and Neuberger Intrinsic Value (NINAX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Neuberger Mid Cap Growth Inv fund seeks growth of capital. The fund invests in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies that are in new or rapidly evolving industries.

Chad A. Bruso has been the lead manager of NMANX since Jan. 16, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Roblox Corp (3.4%), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (3.3%) and Cloudflare, Inc. (3.2%) as of Nov. 30, 2026.

NMANX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11% and 3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.83%. NMANX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Neuberger Large Cap Value Inv fund seeks growth of capital. NPRTX invests primarily in common stocks of established companies.

Eli M. Salzmann has been the lead manager of NPRTX since Dec. 16, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (4.2%), Johnson & Johnson (4%) and Southern Copper Corp (3.5%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

NPRTX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.1% and 8.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.74%. NPRTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Neuberger Intrinsic Value fund invests primarily in small- and mid-cap stocks ($5-$10 billion at initial investment) and may hold them even if they fall outside this range later.

Benjamin H. Nahum has been the lead manager of NINAX since May 10, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp. (4%), Ormat Technologies, Inc. (3.5%) and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (3%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

NINAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.33%. NINAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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