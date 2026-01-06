Buy 3 LSV Mutual funds for Long-Term Returns

LSV Asset Management was founded in 1994 and oversees $102 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2025. It employs its systematic value-based system, which uses behavioral finance for picking its mutual funds. A combination of value and momentum factor models is employed to determine underpriced shares in order to build a diversified investment portfolio. The process omits the risky business of market timing. As a result of adopting this particular strategy, the investment option becomes attractive.

We have chosen three LSV mutual funds —LSV U.S. Managed Volatility Fund (LVAMX), LSV Emerging Markets Equity Inv (LVAZX) and LSV Conservative Value Equity Fund (LVAVX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

LSV U.S. Managed Volatility Fund invests most of its assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies, generally those with a market capitalization of $100 million or more.

Jason Karceski has been the lead manager of LVAMX since June 25, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AT&T Inc. (2.8%), Verizon Communications Inc. (2.6%) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (2.6%) as of July 31, 2025.

LVAMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. LVAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

LSV Emerging Markets Equity Inv fund invests a majority of its assets in emerging market equities, including common and preferred stocks as well as American Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.

Josef Lakonishok has been the lead manager of LVAZX since Jan. 17, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (3.4%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (3.1%) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (1.4%) as of April 30, 2025.

LVAZX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 20% and 13.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%. LVAZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

LSV Conservative Value Equity Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities, including common stocks, typically those with a market capitalization of $1 billion or more.

Puneet Mansharamani has been the lead manager of LVAVX since March 30, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.2%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.1%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (2.3%) as of July 31, 2025.

LVAVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.3% and 13.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.60%. LVAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LVAVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LVAMX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LVAZX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.