Buy 3 Hartford Mutual Funds for Consistent Returns

Hartford is an asset management firm that offers mutual funds across equity, fixed income and multi-asset categories. Experienced sub-advisors, including Wellington Management Company LLP and Schroder Investment Management, manage the majority of Hartford's mutual fund portfolios. They make security selection and other investment decisions with consideration of their respective investment philosophies and research methodologies. This partnership makes Hartford a diverse investment choice.

We have chosen three Hartford mutual funds, Hartford International Growth (HNCCX), Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS (HIADX) and Hartford Schroders Intl Multi-Cp Val (SIDNX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Hartford International Growth fund seeks capital appreciation. HNCCX invests most of its assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including non-dollar securities.

Matthew D. Hudson has been the lead manager of HNCCX since March 1, 2018. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (9.4%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (4.3%) and ASML Holding N.V. (3.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

HNCCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.7% and 3.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.05%. HNCCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS fund invests a majority of its assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX advisors also invest in securities of foreign issuers and non-dollar securities.

Matthew G. Baker has been the lead manager of HIADX since May 1, 2010. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (6%), Microsoft Corp (3.7%), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (2.8%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

HIADX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.9% and 12.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. HIADX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford Schroders Intl Multi-Cp Val fund invests its assets in equities or equity-linked instruments of companies outside the United States, chosen for valuation appeal.

Stephen Langford has been the lead manager of SIDNX since March 1, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (2.3%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (1.8%) and Shell PLC ADRhedged (1.6%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

SIDNX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.5% and 14.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.86%. SIDNX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.