Buy 3 Giant Mobile Payments Stocks With Solid Short-Term Price Upside

The rapid shift from cash to digital transactions, driven by a push toward convenience and security, has led to meteoric growth in mobile payments. The space encompasses a broad spectrum of innovations, including payment infrastructure and software services, as well as virtual wallets and smartcards.

As the adoption of digital payments becomes increasingly commonplace, the mobile payments market is anticipated to experience meteoric growth in the long term. A higher Internet penetration rate and increased usage of smartphones contribute to the growing uptake of digital payments.

Owing to the long-term benefits that such investments provide, the industry players have come up with diversified contactless payment options such as mobile wallets, biometrics and QR codes. Such initiatives will enable the players to solidify their presence in the global digital payments market, boost their customer base and diversify income streams.

At this stage, we recommend three mobile payments stocks to buy and hold for the long term to strengthen your portfolio. These are: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Intuit Inc. INTU and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. JKHY. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The chart below shows the price performance of our three picks in the past month.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase has been benefiting from continued operational strength. JPM’s business expansion initiatives (global and domestic), robust loan balance and changes in interest rates will aid net interest income (NII) growth. For 2026, the bank expects NII to increase 9%.

In investment banking, JPM’s solid pipeline, market leadership and resilient advisory demand remain strengths, though capital markets volatility and weakness in the mortgage banking business are likely to weigh on non-interest income. Technology and marketing investments will keep costs elevated.

In 2021, JPM launched its digital retail bank, Chase, in the U.K. and plans to expand the reach of its digital bank across the European Union (to open a digital bank in Germany by mid-2026). It is also focused on bolstering the CIB and AWM businesses in China.

JPM plans to allocate $19.8 billion toward tech initiatives in 2026. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality. Yet, the company’s efficient capital distributions reflect a solid capital position.

JPMorgan Chase has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.6% and 6.8%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 1.3% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 19% from the last closing price of $286.56. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $260-$400. This indicates a maximum upside of 39.6% and a maximum downside of 9.3%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:4.2.

Intuit Inc.

Intuit is well-positioned in the financial and tax management market, with its core products, QuickBooks and TurboTax. INTU’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected a rise in revenues across all segments.

INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model aims to generate stable revenues over the long run. For the last few years, INTU has been trying to shift its business model from selling software to cloud-based subscription providers.

Cloud-based solutions, as against software-based ones, have gained popularity as they offer anywhere, anytime access. INTU’s Cloud is a flourishing part of the technology space and has been gaining momentum in recent years.

Divestment of non-core businesses has boosted INTU’s focus on digital businesses, while the Credit Karma acquisition expanded the customer base, accelerating revenue growth and broadening personal finance offerings.

Intuit has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.4% and 14.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.04% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 37.7% from the last closing price of $455.56. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $425-$971. This indicates a maximum upside of 113.1% and a maximum downside of 6.7%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:16.8.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from growing services, support and processing revenues. The rise in data processing and hosting fees is contributing well. Strength in its card processing solutions due to expanding transaction volumes is a plus.

Growing payment processing and digital revenues are major upsides for JKHY. Strong momentum across the Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate segments is positively impacting JKHY’s top-line growth.

Solid demand for the company’s AI-powered fraud detection platform is acting as a tailwind. JKHY’s growing initiatives to incorporate AI into select client solutions are expected to boost its revenues in the near term.

Jack Henry & Associates has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.9% and 6.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 0.6% in the last 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 20.5% from the last closing price of $165.38. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $158-$220. This indicates a maximum upside of 33% and a maximum downside of 4.5%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:7.4.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.