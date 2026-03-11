Buy 3 First Eagle Mutual Funds for Appealing Returns

First Eagle Investments was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in NY. It is a privately owned investment manager. It has eight offices globally and 623 staff. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the firm had $181 billion in assets under management.

First Eagle mutual funds cover a wide range of investment choices across equity, credit, and multi-asset as well as alternative strategies. First Eagle’s investment teams use a bottom-up approach to investment analysis that combines fundamental research with global macro views when making research and investment decisions. Managers can invest in companies of large, medium, or small market capitalization in developed markets and emerging markets worldwide.

We have chosen three First Eagle mutual funds—First Eagle Rising Dividend Fund (FEAMX), First Eagle Global (SGENX) and First Eagle Overseas (SGOVX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

First Eagle Rising Dividend Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing primarily in domestic stocks, and to a lesser extent, in debt and foreign equity securities.

Julien Albertini has been the lead manager of FEAMX since Aug. 14, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Alphabet Inc. (8.9%), TE Connectivity plc (6.5%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (6.3%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FEAMX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19.3% and 12.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.65%. FEAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

First Eagle Global fund seeks long-term capital growth primarily by investing in common stocks and convertible securities of U.S. and foreign companies, without regard to their market capitalization.

Matthew B. McLennan has been the lead manager of SGENX since Sept. 12, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Oracle Corp (2.5%), Meta Platforms, Inc. (2.3%) and Alphabet Inc. (2.1%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

SGENX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.1% and 13.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.09%. SGENX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

First Eagle Overseas fund seeks long-term growth of capital through investments primarily in equities issued by non-U.S. corporations. SGOVX invests in emerging markets and foreign securities.

Alan Barr has been the lead manager of SGOVX since May 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Imperial Oil Ltd (3.3%), Prosus NV (2.7%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

SGOVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.4% and 11%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%. SGOVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

