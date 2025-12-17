Buy 3 Dunham Mutual Funds Now for Long-Term Returns

The company Dunham has managed mutual funds since 1985 through its method of strategic asset allocation. The analyst team at the firm uses market timing to build investment portfolios instead of making short-term market forecasts. The Black-Litterman model works with committee oversight to enable the analyst team to build investment portfolios.

Dunham mutual funds invest across equities, fixed-income and selected alternative asset classes, diversified by investment style, market capitalization and geography. It has independent institutional sub-advisers chosen through a broad manager screening process and compensated using performance-linked fee structures, making it a suitable investment option.

We have chosen three Dunham mutual funds — Dunham International Stock DAINX, Dunham Monthly Distribution DAMDX and Dunham Dynamic Macro DAAVX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Dunham International Stock fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies across multiple foreign countries, including developed and emerging markets.

Peter L. Rathjens has been the lead manager of DAINX since July 1, 2008. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.3%), ABB Ltd (2.7%) and BNP Paribas SA (2.5%) as of July 31, 2025.

DAINX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.3% and 13.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.21%. DAINX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Dunham Monthly Distribution fund seeks attractive returns by investing in a diversified mix of equities and equity-related securities.

Doug Francis has been the lead manager of DAMDX since April 1, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Parkland Corp. (5.3%), Covestro AG (5.1%) and TXNM Energy, Inc. (4.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

DAMDX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.9% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.25%. DAMDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Dunham Dynamic Macro fund invests in equities of any market capitalization, domestic and foreign fixed-income (including emerging markets), commodities, REITs and currencies.

Robert Borenich has been the lead manager of DAAVX since Feb. 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like U.S. Treasury Bonds (39.4%), Short-term Investment (25.2%) and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (9.2%) as of July 31, 2025.

DAAVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.2% and 5.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.70%. DAAVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

