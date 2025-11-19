Buy 3 Davis Mutual Funds for Long-Term Growth

Davis Advisors has operated as an independent employee-owned investment manager since 1969 to oversee multiple equity-focused investment products, which include mutual funds, separately managed accounts and ETFs, and variable annuity portfolios. The investment approach of Davis is to identify businesses with stable operations and skilled management that trade at prices that match market value. The investment approach requires holding funds for extended periods to achieve compound growth, which produces significant returns throughout multiple years. All these elements make it a suitable investment option.

We have chosen three Davis mutual funds — Davis Balanced Fund RPFCX, Davis Financial RPFGX and Davis Opportunity RPEAX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Davis Balanced Fund seeks total return through a combination of growth and income. RPFCX primarily invests its net assets in convertible securities, mainly bonds and preferred stocks.

Christopher Cullom Davis has been the lead manager of RPFCX since July 1, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp (6.5%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (6.4%) and Quest Diagnostics Inc (4.9%) as of June 30, 2025.

RPFCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.8% and 15%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. RPFCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Davis Financial fund seeks long-term growth of capital. RPFGX invests its net assets in securities issued by companies engaged in the financial services sector.

Pierce Crosbie has been the lead manager of RPFGX since Dec. 31, 2018. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp. (12.2%), Wells Fargo & Co. (9.5%) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (8.1%) as of June 30, 2025.

RPFGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.4% and 21.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. RPFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Davis Opportunity fund seeks long-term growth of capital. RPEAX invests in common stock and other equity securities of companies with small and medium market capitalizations of less than $20 billion.

Dwight Blazin has been the lead manager of RPEAX since Dec. 31, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Capital One Financial Corp. (7.7%), Quest Diagnostics Inc. (6.6%) and Markel Group Inc. (5.6%) as of June 30, 2025.

RPEAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.7% and 15%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. RPEAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (RPEAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RPFCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RPFGX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.