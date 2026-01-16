Buy 3 Causeway Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

The investment firm Causeway Capital Management operates as a 20-year-old company that specializes in developing equity strategies. The company operates a research system for mutual fund investments, which uses qualitative investment analysis together with statistical evaluation methods. Quantitative analysts perform multi-factor analysis, screening tool evaluation, and portfolio risk assessment to handle their investment portfolios. This combination of factors makes Causeway mutual funds a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Causeway mutual funds — Causeway Emerging Markets Investor (CEMVX), Causeway International Value Inv (CIVVX) and Causeway Global Value Inv (CGVVX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Causeway Emerging Markets Investor fund invests most of its assets in emerging market equities and related instruments, including stocks, equity-linked securities, and emerging-market ETFs.

MacDuff Kuhnert has been the lead manager of CEMVX since March 29, 2007. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (8.3%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (7.2%) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (2.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

CEMVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.1% and 6.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.34%. CEMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Causeway International Value Inv fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income. CIVVX invests most of its assets in stocks in at least 10 foreign markets and the majority of its total assets in companies that pay dividends or repurchase their shares.

Harry W. Hartford has been the lead manager of CIVVX since Oct. 26, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Kering SA (5.4%), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3.5%) and Alstom SA (3.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

CIVVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.1% and 13%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. CIVVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Causeway Global Value Inv fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. developed-market companies, emphasizing dividend-paying or share-repurchasing firms.

Jonathan P. Eng has been the lead manager of CGVVX since Apr. 29, 2008. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Kering SA (5.1%), Alphabet Inc. (3.8%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

CGVVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.8% and 14.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. CGVVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

