Buy 3 Calvert Mutual Funds for Strong Returns

Calvert Research and Management is a global asset manager with 40+ years of experience managing assets worth $51 billion for individual and institutional investors. Calvert mutual funds and investment allocation models employ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in their investment process. It also follows a single-manager approach, making it a viable investment choice.

We have chosen three Calvert mutual funds, Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement (CEFAX), Calvert Short Duration Income (CSDAX) and Calvert Balanced (CSGCX) which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement fund invests most of its assets in equity securities issued by companies in emerging markets.

Steven Vanne has been the lead manager of CEFAX since March 1, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (5.4%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (5.2%) and SK hynix Inc. (3.6%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CEFAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 19% and 7.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%. CEFAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Calvert Short Duration Income fund seeks to maximize income to the extent consistent with prudent investment management and preservation of capital, through investment in short-term bonds and other income-producing securities.

Vishal Khanduja has been the lead manager of CSDAX since Jan. 31, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (61.8%), U.S. Treasury Notes (4.3%), and uniform mortgage-backed security (3.7%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CSDAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.6% and 2.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75%. CSDAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Calvert Balanced fund seeks to achieve a competitive total return through an actively managed portfolio of stocks, bonds and money market instruments that offer income and capital growth opportunities, and satisfy the investment and social criteria.

Brian S. Ellis has been the lead manager of CSGCX since Nov. 16, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (5.5%), Microsoft Corp (5%) and Alphabet Inc. (4.9%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

CSGCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.1% and 6.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.65%. CSGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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